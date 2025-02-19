SIK: Police seized 102 tons of various drugs and toxic substances, estimated to be worth RM1.67 billion, in nationwide operations and raids conducted from March 2024 until Feb 16 this year.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the largest seizure involved methamphetamine at 39,397 kg.

Other confiscated substances were cannabis (3,203 kg), ecstasy (2,513 kg), ketamine (946 kg), yaba pills (786 kg), Erimin 5 pills (758 kg), heroin (596 kg), cocaine (89 kg), ketum (53,879 kg) and 301 kg of other drugs.

“During the same period, 219 syndicates were dismantled, leading to 675 arrests,” he told reporters after opening the Sik District Police Headquarters here today. Also present was Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh.

He added that 12 illegal drug laboratories were also exposed resulting in 47 arrests, including four chemists.

“A total of 248,885 individuals were detained for various drug-related offences, including trafficking and possession. Of this number, 719 were civil servants.

“As for prosecutions, the recorded charge rate stands at 93.58 percent, while assets worth RM98.1 million were seized, with an additional RM11.5 million forfeited due to drug-related offences,” he said.

Meanwhile, he noted that Malaysia remains a transit hub for drugs shipped via containers onwards to third countries due to high demand.

“For instance, syabu (methamphetamine), which costs between RM33,000 and RM35,000 per kg here, can fetch up to RM450,000 abroad. With such figures, it is not surprising that Malaysia continues to be a transit point for these substances.

“However, we will not relent—there isn’t a single day without arrests. These achievements are the result of the collective efforts of all parties,” he said.