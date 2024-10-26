Police start investigations on company that misappropriated money meant for flight training programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have so far received 11 reports on allegations that a local company misappropriated money from a flight training programme that was supposed to be paid to an overseas flight academy.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said one of the reports was received from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) while the other 10 were from trainees affected by the embezzlement.

“A detailed investigation is being carried out based on the report (MARA) involving the value of losses estimated at RM2.4 million. Investigations under Section 409 of the Penal Code are still underway and the investigating officer is in the process of completing several instructions given by the Deputy Public Prosecutor to complete the investigation of the case,“ he said in a statement today.

Bernama had earlier reported about the alleged case in three news sections, which among others discussed the company’s failure and the huge financial losses faced by the trainees’ families and MARA.

One of the trainees’ father explained that MARA had allocated an estimated RM441,000 to fund each of its sponsored trainees at the Czech Aviation Training Centre (CATC) in Prague, Czech Republic, with the funds being handed over to the company to pay for their tuition and accommodation fees.

“There was a time when trainees from Malaysia in Prague were evicted from their accommodation in the middle of the night because the company failed to pay the accommodation fee. During the turmoil, many parents of students came forward to investigate the company’s situation by forming a WhatsApp group.

“After learning that the company had failed to pay the fees to the flight school, they decided to lodge a joint police report on Feb 5, 2022 at the Bukit Jelutong Police Station in Shah Alam,“ he said