Police take statement from owner of chemical factory which exploded in Klang

KLANG: Police have recorded the statement of the owner of a chemical recycling factory which exploded in Kapar Indah Industrial Park, here yesterday evening.

North Klang district police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said police are currently collecting other information to determine if there was any element of negligence and the investigation is currently being conducted under a Police Inquiry Paper (KEP).

“The owner has cooperated well and the factory has seven employees, including three locals and four foreigners, all of whom have valid work permits.

“If we find any elements of negligence or crime, etc., we will continue the investigation under section 285 of the Penal Code,“ he said when met after inspecting the location of the incident here today.

Vijaya said his party is waiting for a chemical report to determine the type of chemical involved before the area and its surroundings are allowed to reopen.

“This area is expected to be opened in one or two days after we confirm the type of chemical involved in the explosion over 100 to 150 metres wide,“ he said.

Vijaya said 33 people were injured, all of whom suffered minor injuries such as eye pain and shortness of breath.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported to have said that his party’s initial investigation found that the explosion was caused by chemicals stored in the factory compound.