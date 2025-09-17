Police to question UMANY president over matriculation abolition call

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will summon Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth president Tang Yi Ze and others to assist investigations regarding his statement suggesting the abolition of the matriculation programme.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that at least five police reports have been received on the matter so far.

He stated that relevant persons would be called up to record their statements during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre.

Mohd Khalid also revealed that police have detected 10 individuals, including Members of Parliament, who received threatening emails.

Only four police reports have been lodged regarding these threats, with further investigations underway to identify the motive behind them.

He suggested that certain parties might be taking advantage by issuing threats against individuals for financial gain.

Police received four reports last Sunday from two Members of Parliament, a Senator and an assemblyman regarding AI-generated fake pornographic videos for extortion purposes.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar identified Subang MP Wong Chen as the first case involving a demand for 100,000 USDT cryptocurrency.

The other reports came from Senator Datuk Nelson W. Angang, Kulim assemblyman Wong Chia Zhen and Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry would seek cooperation from Google to assist in the investigation into the threatening emails. – Bernama