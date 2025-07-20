Police trace owner of car driven by 11-year-old in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Police have identified the owner of a Proton Saga involved in a viral incident where an 11-year-old child was believed to be driving. The car skidded at Jalan Telok Gong, Klang, yesterday morning.

South Klang police chief ACP Ramli Kasa confirmed that the young driver and two other children, aged seven and a Malaysian cousin, were traced. The 11-year-old and the seven-year-old are siblings and UNHCR cardholders.

Initial investigations revealed that the mother had driven the car from Bandar Sultan Suleiman to her sister’s house in Telok Gong. She briefly left the children unattended to use the toilet. “The 11-year-old took the car keys and drove with the younger sibling and cousin to a nearby shop,“ Ramli said.

The child drove two kilometres before losing control, causing the car to skid into a roadside drain. No injuries were reported, and only minor damage occurred to the vehicle.

Police are investigating under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, Section 39(1) for driving without a licence (underage), and the Child Act 2001 for potential neglect. - Bernama