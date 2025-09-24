Politicians demand action against Miri students over assault

MIRI: Politicians across party lines in Sarawak have demanded harsh disciplinary measures against vocational institute students involved in a disturbing physical assault that was recorded and circulated online.

The incident at Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) Miri has prompted unified condemnation from both federal and state representatives, who reject claims that the violent act was merely an excessive birthday celebration.

Miri’s PKR MP Chiew Choon Man (pic) and Tamin’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblyman Christopher Gira have both called for stringent punishment, including possible suspension or expulsion of those responsible.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, responding to the incident as both “a mother” and minister, declared that violence at youth training institutes would not be tolerated and emphasised every student’s right to a safe environment.

Chiew revealed he had directly contacted Minister Yeoh about the case, stating that dismissing such behaviour as pranks was unacceptable given the clear elements of aggression and intimidation involved.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports had deployed deputy secretary-general Chan Hong Jin to lead an investigation team currently interviewing relevant parties in Miri.

The ministry confirmed the incident occurred on September 19 around 4.30pm at IKBN Miri and has initiated disciplinary proceedings independent of police action.

Seven male students, aged between 18 and 24, have been identified as participants in the assault against a fellow student.

While Miri police initially classified the case as requiring “no further action” after participants claimed it was a birthday prank, the ministry maintains its own investigation focuses on the excessive physical force and breach of institutional conduct standards.

The student involved has publicly stated it was not bullying, describing it as a prank, according to police statements.

However, elected representatives argue the nature of the recorded violence transcends any explanation of celebratory intent.

The viral footage showing multiple students forcibly assaulting one individual against a metal structure has generated widespread condemnation across social media platforms.

Christopher Gira emphasised that physical aggression by groups against individuals cannot be normalized in educational settings, regardless of claimed motivation.

Institutional Response

IKBN Miri operates under federal ministry jurisdiction, providing vocational and technical training for school graduates and young adults.

Yeoh has since ordered counselling for all students involved in the incident while the broader investigation continues.

The ministry’s corporate communications division stressed zero tolerance for physical aggression between students within their institutes.

The Sarawak Dayak National Union has also issued statement demanding stern action, highlighting concerns about the sexual nature of the physical aggression depicted in the video.

Both Chiew and Christopher stressed that allowing such incidents to be dismissed as pranks sends dangerous messages about acceptable behaviour in educational institutions.