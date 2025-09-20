PolyCC graduates achieve near 99% employment rate in 2024

KUALA NERUS: Polytechnic and Community College graduates have maintained an exceptional employment rate of nearly 99% across all fields of study in 2024.

Ministry of Higher Education Secretary-General Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim revealed that computing and tourism and hospitality programs achieved the highest employability at 99.2% each.

Design and graphics along with agricultural technology followed closely at 99%, while management and commerce recorded 98.9% employment.

Electrical and mechanical engineering graduates achieved 98.8% employability, with civil and environmental engineering at 98.2%.

Anesee stated that these results demonstrate how PolyCC graduates effectively meet industry demands and workforce requirements.

He made these comments after officiating the 2025 Eastern Zone Polytechnics and Community Colleges Convocation Ceremony at Sultan Zainal Abidin University.

Polytechnic and Community College Education Director General Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail also attended the ceremony.

Anesee highlighted that TVET institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education achieved the highest employability rates compared to other ministries’ training institutions.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen the TVET employment ecosystem while maintaining graduate quality and human values.

The convocation celebrates 6,542 graduates from Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan across 13 sessions over seven days.

PolyCC currently operates 36 polytechnics and 106 community colleges nationwide with nearly 97,000 students enrolled in professionally recognized programs. – Bernama