KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Cabinet through their respective social media posts, took the opportunity to wish all Hindus and Tamils in the country a Happy Pongal festival yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Facebook page hoped that the Pongal Festival celebration would be an injection of enthusiasm to take further steps towards progress, harmony and well-being among Malaysians.

He said in the diversity of cultures and traditions in Malaysia, festivals such as the Pongal Festival are one of the symbols of close unity among people of various races and religions.

“The spirit of mutual respect and understanding of each other’s cultures is the principle of strength and harmony in our country,“ he said.

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated by Indian communities around the world, including Malaysia. This celebration signifies appreciation to the sun (Surya) and earth (Bhoomi) gods for a bountiful harvest and prosperity.

Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang through a post on platform X hoped that the uniqueness of the Pongal festival in the country, which is indeed rich in various cultures, religions, and customs, can be appreciated and preserved.

“Pongal is not only a celebration of the produce, but also a symbol of gratitude, brotherhood, and unity. On this auspicious day, let us continue to nourish the noble values of unity, mutual respect and understanding of each other, so that Malaysia will continue to stand firm as a peaceful, prosperous and harmonious country,“ he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa hoped people in the country will appreciate the spirit of unity and learn from the Pongal celebration, especially about the close relationship between humans and nature.

“Pongal Day is a symbol of respect for the persistent efforts of farmers and the blessing of abundant harvests. This tradition is an inspiration for us to continue to protect and preserve nature as part of our invaluable common heritage.

The spirit of celebrations like this reflects the beauty of Malaysia’s diverse culture and the strength of the unity of its people,“ she said.