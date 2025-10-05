Pontian PPS closes as floodwaters fully recede in five villages

PONTIAN: The flash floods that hit five villages in the Pontian district have fully receded with the closure of the only temporary relief centre this afternoon.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya was officially closed at 2 pm.

“As of noon today, a total of 157 residents from 46 families were housed at the PPS,“ he said in a statement.

Yesterday, he said continuous heavy rain and water runoff from Gunung Pulai had caused flooding in several areas.

The affected areas were Kampung Melayu Raya, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Pak Kalib, Kampung Seri Menanti and Kampung Maju Jaya. – Bernama