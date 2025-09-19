Port Dickson shellfish still unsafe to eat despite biotoxin level drop

SEREMBAN: Laboratory tests from the Kuala Lumpur Fisheries Biosecurity Centre show biotoxin levels in Port Dickson seawater have dropped below 800 parts per billion.

Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department director Kasim Tawe confirmed the ban on harvesting or consuming mussels and shellfish remains in force pending further monitoring.

“The biotoxin levels have been found to have fallen just below the danger mark, but we need a little more time to take additional samples to ensure they remain low and stable.

“For now, the ban on harvesting and consuming them remains in place.

We will be taking samples weekly to ensure that the biotoxin levels are completely safe,” he said.

Kasim previously instructed operators and farmers using mussel stake and cage systems from Sungai Sekawang to Tanjung Teluk, Pasir Panjang to temporarily stop harvesting shellfish.

He said the ban would remain until the department’s investigation is completed and advised the public not to consume shellfish from the affected area to avoid food poisoning risks. – Bernama