PPK GM charged with submitting false claims

IPOH: A general manager of the Gerik Area Farmers’ Organization (PPK) was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of submitting false claims for vehicle maintenance and the purchase of goods.

Mohd Fuad Omar, 40, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Datuk Ibrahim Osman.

On the first count, he was charged with submitting a false claim in the form of an invoice under the name of DANS AUTO, dated Sept 30, 2019, amounting to RM1,975 for a maintenance fee of a Toyota Hilux PPK office vehicle, while the actual amount was only RM288.30.

The offence was allegedly committed at Gerik PPK Office, Hulu Perak, in Sept 2019.

He was also charged with intending to deceive PPK Gerik by submitting a false claim involving a receipt for cash sales at SLL Machinery Hardware Sdn Bhd, dated Sept 11, 2019, amounting to RM1,155.20 for PPK Gerik’s Agrobazar store when the actual amount was only RM167.60.

Both the charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a maximum fine of five times the value of the false claims or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.

Mohd Fuad also pleaded not guilty to two alternative charges related to falsification of documents under Section 471 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety on both charges and also ordered him to report himself at the Ipoh MACC office once a month.

The court also Nov 14 for mention.