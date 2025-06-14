LAHAD DATU: The Marine Police arrested four men and seized 76,800 litres of crude palm oil in a joint raid with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) at a premises at Batu 15, Jalan Lahad Datu here yesterday.

Sabah PPM Region 4 Commander ACP Nazri Ibrahim said the four suspects, aged between 29 and 53, were arrested at 11.40 am. They were believed to be involved in activities involving oil palm products and materials without a valid licence.

“In addition to the crude palm oil, authorities also seized several lorries, oil tanks and tankers used to store and transport the palm oil. The total value of the seizure is about RM2.33 million, and the investigation is being conducted under Regulation 5(1)(d) of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Regulations 2005,“ he said in a statement here today.