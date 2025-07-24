Pre-marriage course speakers must be legally literate to build Syariah-compliant families

PUTRAJAYA: Speakers involved in Islamic Pre-Marriage Course in Malaysia must possess a clear and thorough understanding of Syariah law to ensure accurate, meaningful instructions, which go beyond emotional appeal, to strengthen participants’ grasp of Islamic legal principles.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that marriage education is no longer a mere formality, but a crucial gateway to building principled, Syariah-compliant, and resilient families.

“So these speakers must be legally literate. The knowledge they share should not be general or emotional alone, but should enhance participants’ readiness to establish a family that upholds Islamic rights and responsibilities,” he said when opening the National Convention of Islamic Pre-Marriage Course Speakers 2025 here today.

In his speech, Mohd Na’im emphasised that the MBKPI (Integrated Module for Islamic Pre-Marriage Course) speakers are not only educators, but also spiritual guides (da’i) and mentors (murabbi) entrusted with shaping the future of Muslim families.

“Fulfil this trust guided by the five core values of al-Falah, namely knowledge, integrity, excellence, consistency and sincerity. These are the hallmarks of a true preacher, who doesn’t just deliver content but inspires a shared vision of a harmonious society,” the minister said.

Mohd Na’im further stressed that an understanding of Islamic family law must align with Maqasid Syariah, as defined by Imam al-Shatibi, which is to protect the religion, life, intellect, lineage, and property.

“The MBKPI syllabus, which covers topics such as guardianship (wali), maintenance (nafkah), and divorce, reflects these objectives in a contemporary context. Therefore, the speaker’s role is not merely theoretical; it is about guiding participants to live as faithful Muslims and responsible citizens,” he added.

This year’s convention gathered 1,674 registered speakers from across the country who are actively involved in community education through Islamic pre-marriage courses. - Bernama