Pre-teen marvel eyes career as e-sports athlete

PETALING JAYA: For 10-year-old Dante Mikail, balancing school and gaming is part of daily life. The rising semi-professional e-sports athlete is already making a name for himself in the competitive gaming scene.

Touted as a generational talent by his coach, Dante, fondly known as Mika, dreams of becoming the greatest e-sports player of all time, despite also having a flair for drumming.

“I want to pursue a career as an e-sports athlete. This is my passion, and I’m willing to work hard to achieve my dream. Playing the drums is just something I do to pass the time,” he told theSun.

Mika plays for Mypro, a semi-professional e-sports team in Petaling Jaya. A fan of fighting games, he is currently competing for a spot on the national team for an under-18 tournament.

“I want to be part of the Malaysian Street Fighter team for an international tournament in Bahrain. To get there, I need to win a qualifier. That’s my goal this year.”

On his role models, Mika put his coach, Muhammad Zarif Aiman Aris, 27, known in the gaming world as Zaba, at the top of the list.

“My (other) idol is South Korean pro Knee (Jaemin Bae). He is one of the world’s best Tekken players. Coach Zaba is ‘crazy’ when he plays, he makes incredible comebacks. Watching him win when he’s on the verge of losing is unforgettable.”

Despite being much younger than his peers, Mika said he feels accepted, adding that the older players do not hold back when they compete.

“I get trounced all the time. Even coach Zaba never takes it easy on me. But outside of matches, they treat me like one of their own. That makes me feel comfortable and helps me make friends,” he said.

Zaba, who has represented Malaysia at international tournaments, said Mika’s talent stands out in an industry with mostly older players.

“Mika showed great promise at nine. Tekken is a complex game, it’s like playing chess at

high speed. Most kids his age stick to mobile games like PUBG or Mobile Legends,” Zaba said, adding that Mika could go far with the right focus.

“I’ve been in the industry for a decade, and he’s one of the best young talents I’ve seen. If he stays dedicated, he could become like Thailand’s star player Nopparut ‘Book’ Hempamorn.”

Mika’s parents, who requested anonymity, said they prioritise his education.

His father, who only wished to be known as Syam, said it was his son’s passion for gaming that convinced the family to support his pursuit of a professional career.

“His enthusiasm is what drives us to encourage him. If he weren’t passionate, I wouldn’t even send him to compete in tournaments.”

On concerns about his son’s future, Syam said every child has their own strengths that deserve nurturing.

“Life needs balance. If we stop our children from doing what they love, they might pursue it behind our backs. As long as it’s healthy, we should guide and support them. Every child is different, we can’t ask an elephant to climb a tree. It just wouldn’t be fair.”

Syam also said they keep a close eye on Mika’s studies.

“He does well in Maths and Science, although Bahasa is a bit of a challenge. He’s catching up after the setbacks during the Covid-19 lockdown.”