Preparations for Tun Abdullah’s state funeral progressing smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: Preparations for the burial of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who will be accorded a state funeral at the Heroes’ Mausoleum of the National Mosque, are progressing smoothly.

A Bernama survey of the mosque grounds found that all preparations are almost complete, including at the burial site.

Media practitioners from various agencies gathered as early as 7.30 am at the National Mosque to cover the event.

Security at the main entrance to the Heroes’ Mausoleum has been strictly monitored by security forces since 7.30 am to ensure the smooth conduct of the funeral.

Members of the Royal Malaysian Army were also seen conducting rehearsals on the procedures for the final respects and funeral prayers.

Abdullah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm yesterday at the age of 85.