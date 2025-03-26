PUTRAJAYA: The prices of basic items ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations are under control following efforts taken by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the KPDN and KPKM at the Cabinet meeting today for their success in ensuring the prices of basic goods are kept under control, especially ahead of the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Fahmi said that industry players also helped ensure the prices of goods continue to be under control by giving their cooperation to the KPDN and KPKM.

“We can also see that local white rice (BPT) has begun to reach various locations and the KPKM is continuously striving to identify the places that have yet to obtain the BPT and to deliver it.

“Some of the ministers have also said that the prices of eggs at certain places have come down ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. So, this is quite a positive sign,” he told a media conference here today.

Fahmi also urged the public to make use of the PriceCatcher application to identify the locations selling basic items at reasonable prices, in addition to making price comparisons at premises which sell similar products.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Prime Minister also explained to the Cabinet Ministers that the 2025 Special Financial Aid (BKK) of RM500, including the salary increase through the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) that is enjoyed by civil servants, involved a significant amount and was successfully implemented by the MADANI Government.

Fahmi added that last December, the salary of civil servants who signed the SSPA increased by an average of eight per cent for the first phase while the second phase will be implemented at the end of this year for a second increase.

According to him, in January, the annual salary raise saw an increase of between seven and 15 per cent based on their respective grades, while in February, the RM500 BKK was given as announced by the Prime Minister during the tabling of Budget 2025 last October.

“... and recently, the Prime Minister also announced the provision of Aidilfitri BKK of RM500 to civil servants in Grade 56 and below and RM250 to all government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans, and also teachers of Al-Quran and Fardu Ain classes (KAFA) and Aidilfitri BKK of RM500 to 14,000 civil servants in Terengganu.

“These are among the government’s efforts to ensure the people continue to receive assistance and, insyaAllah, we hope it will brighten up the day, especially ahead of Aidilfitri, for Malaysians, particularly the civil servants,” he said.