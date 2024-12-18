Private orphanage in Kulai ordered to temporarily close

JOHOR BAHRU: A private orphanage in Kulai, near here, that went viral after its chairman was allegedly involved in rape and abuse cases involving the residents, has been ordered to temporarily close.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On said the order was issued under Section 15 of the Care Centres Act 1993 (Act 506), with the authority of the director-general of the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

She said on Dec 9, Johor JKM had conducted a preliminary investigation and identified 55 children still residing at the centre.

“Following the investigation and as an early intervention, 32 children were returned to their biological parents the next day (Dec 10), while the remaining 23 children (10 boys and 13 girls) were placed in safe custody under JKM’s supervision using protective powers under Section 18 of the Child Act 2001.

“The children were also taken to the court to obtain a Temporary Order under Section 19(2) so that they could be placed in gazetted safe locations under the same Act, on Dec 11,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

At the same time, Khairin-Nisa also encouraged the public to collaborate in addressing child abuse cases by reporting to the police or the nearest JKM office.

Last Sunday, the media reported that the chairman, who is also the owner of the private orphanage, was charged with two counts of raping a 17-year-old resident and child abuse at the Sessions Court here. However, the 59-year-old male suspect pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, a 56-second video went viral on social media, believed to have been recorded at the same centre, showing a man hitting a young girl with a long wooden ruler.

Kulai District Police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident, adding that initial investigations revealed that it occurred at the same orphanage.