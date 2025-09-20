Property dispute motive in Simpang Pulai murder case, suspect fled abroad

TELUK INTAN: Police have identified a property inheritance dispute as the likely motive behind the murder of an elderly woman whose body was found in a car at Simpang Pulai on September 7.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin stated that investigations indicate the primary suspect, who remains at large, is related to the victim and may have fled overseas.

He confirmed that all nine individuals previously detained in connection with the case were also relatives of the deceased woman.

Noor Hisam emphasised that the murder motive can only be fully confirmed once the main suspect is apprehended and questioned.

The police constable shot by the murder suspect continues to receive treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh and remains in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet recovered the constable’s service pistol, which was seized by the suspect during the altercation. – Bernama