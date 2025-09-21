Proposal for gig, digital curricula in universities

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian universities must urgently integrate gig economy and digital entrepreneurship training into their curricula to prepare graduates for

the realities of today’s labour market, experts said.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan human resource and industrial relations expert Prof Dr Balakrishnan Parasuraman said traditional job expectations are vanishing, with younger generations increasingly favouring independent and flexible work over permanent employment.

“The world has changed very fast compared with the 1980s and 1990s. We are entering a fully digitalised society in which everyone must be equipped with basic digital literacy and the latest technological knowledge,” he told theSun.

Balakrishnan said the rise of digital platforms has transformed business models, with employers shifting from manual operations to online apps.

He said ride-hailing services, digital marketplaces and cashless systems show how technology has redefined work, income generation and entrepreneurship.

“The gig economy is already part of the

big picture. Employers want to reduce manpower while increasing productivity, so apps and online platforms become the new drivers of businesses.

“This creates opportunities for independent workers, and also challenges for universities to prepare graduates for this environment.”

He warned that outdated teaching models could leave Malaysian graduates behind, stressing the need for universities to focus on mentorship, innovation and collaboration.

“Some jobs will disappear while new ones will emerge – even lecturers may one day work for multiple universities at once, delivering classes online. We cannot continue with old systems.”

Balakrishnan emphasised that preparing graduates for the gig economy requires a collective effort from government agencies, universities, lecturers and students.

“The new generation will not settle for

9-to-5 jobs or minimum wage. They want independence, flexibility and opportunities. Our education system must evolve to help them meet that future.”

Meanwhile, Malaysian eHailing Alliance chief activist Jose Rizal said universities should treat gig economy awareness and digital entrepreneurship as essential components of higher education.

“Graduates today are entering a labour market in which flexibility, multi-skilling and entrepreneurial thinking are central.

“Embedding modules on platform work dynamics, digital tools, financial literacy and cooperative models would empower them to adapt quickly and thrive. If we ignore this,

we risk producing graduates who are academically qualified but practically unprepared for real-world work realities.”

Jose cautioned that universities must not romanticise gig work but recognise it as a double-edged sword.

“While it provides autonomy and income opportunities, it also carries risks such as unstable earnings, lack of social protection and algorithm-driven exploitation.

“Graduates should be taught about their rights, social protection mechanisms such as Socso, EPF and the new Gig Workers Bill 2025, as well as strategies such as cooperatives and associations.

“That way, they enter the gig economy with both optimism and informed caution.”

He added that gig work could serve as a stepping stone to entrepreneurship if universities provide structured guidance, mentorship and access to funding.

“It teaches financial discipline, customer management and exposure to digital platforms. With the right mindset, platform work could spark micro-entrepreneurship.

“But without guidance, it risks becoming a cycle of precarious survival.”

Jose said education policy should build ladders to help gig workers progress towards business ownership, innovation and dignified careers.

“In essence, universities must stop seeing the gig economy as a side hustle phenomenon and start treating it as a structural part of the labour market. If we prepare our graduates well, they will not only survive but also lead in shaping the future of work in Malaysia.”