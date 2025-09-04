Proton EV factory launch shows close Malaysia-China cooperation

TANJONG MALIM: The launch of Malaysia’s first Proton electric vehicle factory demonstrates the close cooperation between Malaysia and China through Proton and its strategic partner Geely.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that this collaboration represents more than just investment, showing genuine commitment to technology transfer and local engineer training.

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for their willingness to cooperate during meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

“This partnership benefits both nations while providing technology transfer opportunities and space for local industry involvement,“ Anwar said during the factory launch ceremony.

The event was attended by several ministers including Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Anwar emphasised that the Proton EV factory aligns with Malaysia’s key policies on energy transition, industrial development, and national automotive strategy.

“This factory fulfils our climate policy through energy transition while supporting our industrial roadmap and national automotive policy,“ he explained.

The Prime Minister also praised Proton workers for their commitment and dedication to making this historic project successful.

He expressed hope that Proton EV cars would roll out from the Tanjung Malim plant before October’s 47th ASEAN Summit for display to attending heads of state. – Bernama