PTPTN confirms first-class graduate loan exemption still in effect

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation has confirmed that its loan repayment exemption for first-class honours graduates remains fully operational.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim stated that the incentive applies to all borrowers who graduated with first-class bachelor’s degrees from 2019 onward.

She emphasised that the exemption is available to graduates from recognised higher learning institutions without any economic, racial, or religious restrictions.

“PTPTN urges all parties not to politicise education issues and to respect existing policies that directly benefit high-achieving graduates,“ she said in an official statement.

Norliza added that eligible graduates can submit their exemption applications online through the official myPTPTN portal.

As an agency under the Higher Education Ministry, PTPTN maintains its commitment to transparent, efficient, and fair application processing.

The corporation continues to support student welfare and the nation’s higher education objectives through this policy. – Bernama