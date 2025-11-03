PTPTN extends aid to orphans, asnaf for Ramadan and Syawal

GEORGE TOWN: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) remains committed to supporting underprivileged communities through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives during Ramadan and Syawal.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim said the initiative, which began in 2016, continues this year through the “Raikan Syawal PTPTN with Orphans and Asnaf” programme.

“This year’s programme features two activities, namely a Hari Raya shopping trip and an iftar session. Last Sunday, 50 orphans and asnaf (eligible zakat recipients) from Bukit Gelugor were given RM200 each to purchase baju raya at Aeon Queensbay Mall.

“Today, PTPTN is hosting a breaking of fast event for orphans and asnaf from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nasyiatul Aisyiyah (PKNA),” she said at the Raikan Syawal PTPTN event here last night.

Also present were PTPTN chief financial officer Azhar Ahmad, PKNA founder and manager Rohani Hussainsa, Penang PTPTN director Muhammad Muhsin Abdul Rahman and PTPTN senior management.

During the event, PTPTN contributed RM2,400 to 24 orphans and asnaf, each receiving RM100 credited into a Simpan SSPN Prime education savings account.

Additionally, they received extra contributions from Norliza’s personal donation, which was also deposited into their Simpan SSPN Prime accounts, as well as school bags and festive cookies from PTPTN.

Norliza expressed hope that the initiative would motivate children and parents to start saving for higher education.

“PTPTN will continue to hold various programmes and activities that contribute to societal well-being. We hope the practice of saving through Simpan SSPN will be further strengthened to ensure our children’s educational success,” she said.