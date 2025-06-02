PUTRAJAYA: The public service must continuously adapt to the evolving economic landscape and the increasingly complex needs of the people, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said in line with modern demands, the public service system must be more responsive and innovative to ensure the best service delivery to the people.

Dr Zaliha stressed the importance of fostering a more open and collaborative work culture to avoid siloed practices, which can hinder information sharing and operational efficiency.

“With political will, I am confident that we can continue moving forward and implement the necessary initiatives,” she said in her speech at the launch of the Federal Territories Carnival and Putrajaya Open Day 2025 (POD2025) here today.

Dr Zaliha also outlined the government’s efforts to address legacy issues in the Federal Territories this year.

She cited the redevelopment of the ageing Datuk Keramat Market in Kuala Lumpur as an example of ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being of traders and the local community.

As for Labuan, Dr Zaliha said special attention is being given to developing the island’s tourism sector as an alternative to its oil and gas industry.

For Putrajaya, she said the focus is shifting from being a leading smart city to achieving visionary smart city status by 2030.

“This vision requires comprehensive reforms in public service delivery to be more efficient and innovative,” she said.

On the Federal Territories Carnival and POD2025, Dr Zaliha said the four-day event reflects the government’s commitment to bringing services directly to the people.

She said an estimated 100,000 visitors are expected throughout the programme, with more than 450 vendors and exhibitors participating.

“I am confident this will have a significant impact on the people. The last two editions of POD successfully generated an impressive return on investment (ROI), with total revenue reaching RM15 million,” she said.