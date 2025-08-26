Public urged to ensure products have JAKIM halal certification

NILAI: Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan has advised Muslims and food business operators to remain vigilant about halal certification.

He emphasised that products must carry valid halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

“We leave it to the authorities to handle these issues (lack of halal certification).”

“We advise the public to consider all aspects and sensitivities.”

“InsyaAllah in Malaysia, we have citizens who are mindful of halal matters.”

“The tabayyun (verifying information) principle is important so that we do not spread inaccurate information that could disrupt public order.”

Zulkifli described JAKIM’s halal certification as among the best globally during a press conference after appointing thirty Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia Rakan Siswa members.

This advice follows the Perak Customs Department’s seizure of over fourteen thousand frozen chicken packages from China bearing unauthorized JAKIM halal logos.

The seizure occurred during a container inspection at Port Klang on August twelfth.

Zulkifli also announced the planned MADANI Malaysia-Indonesia Intellectuals Dialogue for next year in Jakarta.

“Preliminary discussions have already taken place.”

“Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has mentioned this idea in several countries, including in the Middle East.”

“InsyaAllah, with the ongoing efforts, we will mainstream the MADANI concept worldwide.”

MALINDO MADANI will gather scholars, Islamic leaders, and policymakers to discuss civilisational values based on Malaysia MADANI principles.

The Rakan Siswa programme now includes one thousand six hundred fifty leaders from various educational institutions and four international representatives. – Bernama