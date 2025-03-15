LABUAN: The prolonged flood woes in Kampung Gersik and its surrounding areas, including the town centre will soon be a thing of the past with the RM7.9 million flood mitigation project at Sungai Gersik, due to be completed this August.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being and livelihood of the people, ensuring that essential infrastructure is in place to protect communities from the devastating impact of floods.

“The government remains steadfast in addressing flood-related challenges, particularly in coastal areas like Labuan, where tidal fluctuations significantly affect water levels,” she said to Bernama after receiving a project briefing at the Sungai Gersik site today.

She pointed out that the project was crucial as it would help regulate the inflow of seawater during high tides, thereby preventing frequent flash floods that have long affected residents and businesses in the area.

“This is part of the government’s long-term strategy to enhance Labuan’s flood resilience...we want to ensure that communities are protected and that businesses can operate without the constant threat of disruptions caused by flooding,” she said.

The project underscored the government’s proactive stance in mitigating climate-related disasters, reinforcing Labuan’s infrastructure to withstand environmental challenges while ensuring sustainable urban development, she added.