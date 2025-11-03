PUSPAKOM branch in Wangsa Maju to operate until June 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport has approved a one-year extension for the Wangsa Maju branch of the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM), allowing it to continue operations until June 2026.

Minister Anthony Loke said the extension was due to the contractor’s failure to complete the construction of a new PUSPAKOM branch in Bukit Beruntung, which is meant to replace the Wangsa Maju branch.

“The transfer of operations to Bukit Beruntung was initially scheduled for the end of June this year. Therefore, the Ministry of Transport has agreed to extend the operations of the Wangsa Maju branch at this site until June 30, 2026, until construction in Bukit Beruntung is completed,“ he told a press conference after visiting the inspection centre here today.

Also present was Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Loke said the plan to relocate the Wangsa Maju PUSPAKOM had long been discussed due to its proximity to several schools.

“There is a narrow lane leading to this PUSPAKOM branch that is shared with the schools. I have received numerous complaints from teachers and parents saying they cannot get to school on time because the road is congested with vehicles, including heavy ones, from early in the morning for inspections,“ he said.

Loke added that he expects congestion in the area to ease by early next year, as several newly approved companies offering Motor Vehicle Inspection Services (PPKM) will begin operations.

Commenting on the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, he said the government is in the final stages of concluding a search contract with Ocean Infinity (United Kingdom).

“When we sign (the search contract), we will make an announcement,“ he said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Transport said that, in line with the Cabinet’s decision on Dec 13, the government had agreed to accept Ocean Infinity’s proposal to resume the search in a new area of approximately 15,000 square kilometres in the southern Indian Ocean.