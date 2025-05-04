Putra Heights disaster: King visits ground zero

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, visited the site of the gas pipeline blaze in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor today.

On arrival at about 9.40 am, His Majesty was greeted by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Also present were Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Petronas Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

His Majesty spent time receiving a briefing on the incident before taking a ride in a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) four-wheel drive vehicle to survey the site at ground zero.

Sultan Ibrahim spent about 40 minutes observing the devastation at the scene.

The fire at the Petronas gas pipeline, which occurred at 8.10 am on Tuesday (April 1), saw flames soaring over 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, and it took nearly eight hours to be completely extinguished.

A total of 87 houses have been declared a “total loss” and deemed unfit for occupation while 148 other affected houses that sustained damage can be occupied after repairs.

More than 300 people were displaced and are being sheltered at two relief centres.