SHAH ALAM: Homestay management company Airbnb has agreed to offer 78 units as temporary accommodation for a period of two months for victims affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire in Subang Jaya.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this is in addition to the 100 temporary accommodation houses offered by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) which had been agreed upon previously.

“For the LPHS houses under the Selangor SMART Sewa scheme, we will provide free rental with the expenses borne by the state government,“ he said at a press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat Building today.

Yesterday, Amirudin said the 100 LPHS houses involved locations in Kota Warisan, Sepang while the rest would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also added that starting tomorrow, water diversion works from Taman Putra Harmoni would be carried out as the existing water flow was heading directly to the explosion site, causing water to stagnate even though efforts were made by the investigation team to pump water from the incident area.

He said the work was important to stabilise the soil structure in the area involved before follow-up steps could be taken and it was part of the measures to complete the investigation process.

“So, don’t be surprised if there is any activity tomorrow because it has been discussed and is needed. If not water will stagnate in the crater because the area is a monsoon drain discharge point from Taman Putra Permai,“ he said.

The explosion and fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, at 8.10 am on Tuesday, took almost eight hours to be completely extinguished, besides causing the formation of a 9.8 metre deep crater with an area of ​​approximately 21x24 metres at the location of the incident.