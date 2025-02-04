Putra Heights fire: SAFM launches aid mission for affected animals

SUBANG: The Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) has mobilised a coordinated effort to assist animals affected by the recent gas pipe fire in Putra Heights.

Working alongside local authorities, the Fire & Rescue Department, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and veterinary clinics near the affected area, SAFM is ensuring that animals in distress receive necessary medical attention and food supplies.

SAFM president R. Kalaivanan said although access to the restricted zone remains limited, the organisation is focusing on providing free first aid, treatment, and pet food through its collaborating clinics.

“We are also working with local rescuers and feeders who are prepared to foster affected animals if needed.

“Every life matters, and by working together, the community can be a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves,” he said.

Kalaivanan said public involvement is crucial, particularly in reporting lost or injured animals, which helps SAFM track and reunite pets with their owners.

At present, SAFM does not require financial aid or donations, but they will notify the public if additional resources are needed.

“We badly need public assistance in reporting affected animals,” he said.

This initiative is not the first time SAFM has stepped up in disaster relief efforts.

The organisation has been actively involved in flood relief operations across Malaysia, including in Taman Sri Muda, Hulu Langat, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang.

To facilitate free first aid and treatment for affected animals, SAFM is collaborating with several veterinary clinics.

The first clinic, Ministre’ of Pets Veterinary Clinic in Putra Heights, is offering medical care and free pet food, operating from 10am to 7pm while SubangVet SS14 is also participating, providing similar services from 10.30am to 10.30pm.

Putra Heights Veterinary Clinic and Faith Veterinary Clinic & Surgery are both contributing to the effort, offering care and food assistance from 10am to 6pm and 10am to 6:30pm, respectively

SAFM is also calling on the public to contribute pet food, medicine and other essentials to help affected animals.

Those seeking more information or wishing to donate can contact SAFM via its website at Animal.org.my or WhatsApp at 0137066770.