KUALA LUMPUR: While many are still celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, a group of university students chose to sacrifice their festive break to help victims of last Tuesday’s gas pipeline fire, currently sheltering at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Extending a helping hand through the Ihsan MADANI squad initiative under the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), student volunteers from the Malaysian Universities Volunteer Council (MASKUM) have been on the ground since Wednesday, working tirelessly to ease the burden on those affected.

The 20-member volunteer group is led by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Student Representative Council (MPP) Exco member Ridhwan Syahir, 23, who described the experience as invaluable.

“By joining this mission, we can put ourselves in their shoes and truly understand their situation --especially during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Today, we contributed physically by assisting and engaging with the victims. This has been a very special experience, particularly for those who are volunteering for the first time,” he told Bernama.

Ridhwan, a Bachelor of Communication and Media student, said the effort at the PPS has gone smoothly with cooperation from students of other universities, including Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

UUM’s MPP executive member Muhammad Zahid Ahmad Termizi, 22, said the assistance provided included food and baby kits for the victims.

“We also contributed manpower -- helping to distribute supplies and offering support with the help of various other agencies,” he said.

For Ikmal Daniel Ridza Abdu, 21, an Accounting student from UUM, taking part in the volunteer mission alongside multiple agencies was a deeply meaningful experience.

“Some of the victims are university students themselves. So, I see this as a way for us to contribute back to them,” he said.

Sharina Erna Suara, 20, also from UUM, said she was thrilled to be able to carry out volunteer work for the first time at the PPS.

“I’m very happy to give back to the community although the incident didn’t happen in my home state of Sabah. We are all part of Malaysia,” said the Bachelor of Linguistics and Business Administration student.

As of now, 382 victims from 99 families are taking shelter at the PPS Masjid Putra Heights.