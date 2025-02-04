Putra Heights gas pipeline fire: IEM calls for review of safety measures

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM) has called for a thorough review of existing safety measures and protections of combustible facilities, following the devastating gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday.

In a statement today, IEM emphasised that the existing safety measures and standards should be upgraded, if needed.

It said the proximity of combustible facilities to nearby residential areas is a major concern.

The institution also offers its expertise to government agencies and local authorities in investigating the incident. IEM has more than 42,000 members, including technical experts and professional engineers in the oil and gas industry.

“IEM wishes a swift recovery to all injured residents and expresses its appreciation for the dedication of the fire and rescue personnel involved in search and rescue operations and in extinguishing the blaze,“ the statement said.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said yesterday that 237 houses were affected and 305 people impacted by the fire, which broke out at 8.10 am and was only extinguished after more than seven hours.