Putri Qisya vows strength after Sungai Korok tragedy

JERLUN: Twelve-year-old Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, the sole survivor of the Sungai Korok tragedy, has pledged to stay strong despite the overwhelming loss of her parents and four siblings. The young girl expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from teachers, religious figures, and well-wishers.

Putri Qisya’s parents, Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with their four children, tragically drowned after their car plunged into Sungai Korok. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, with the vehicle only discovered the following day.

“Many teachers and ustazah came and gave me words of encouragement. They also advised me to always pray for my umi (mother) and walid (father),” Putri Qisya shared during an emotional gathering at her grandmother’s home in Kampung Bohor Karang.

Her grandmother, Roswati Zainol, 52, revealed that while Putri Qisya appeared composed initially, the weight of grief has since taken its toll. “Qisya seemed strong yesterday, but today she looks downcast. I told her to let her emotions out because I’m worried she might fall sick if she keeps everything bottled up,” Roswati said.

The family tragedy has drawn nationwide sympathy, with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visiting to offer condolences and assistance. During the visit, Ahmad Zahid announced that Putri Qisya would be adopted by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), ensuring her education is supported through university.

Roswati emphasized that Putri Qisya will have the freedom to decide her future living arrangements. “I’m not forcing her to choose. She can follow her heart and stay with whoever she feels comfortable with,” she added. - Bernama