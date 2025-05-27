KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has described the presence of the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit as both significant and timely.

He said the Emir’s attendance reflects the strength of Malaysia-Qatar relations, which have continued to grow steadily over the years.

He said Qatar has played an important role internationally, and the Emir’s attendance at the summit highlights the strategic relevance of ASEAN-GCC relations, especially between Malaysia and Qatar.

“There are many strategic interests we can explore together, particularly in trade, education and human capital development.

“We need to deepen our ties. The GCC and ASEAN are both dynamic and fast-growing regions. This summit is timely for both sides,” he said.

On future cooperation, he highlighted opportunities in human capital development, sustainability, digital collaboration, and artificial intelligence.

He also pointed to cultural and religious commonalities between ASEAN and GCC member states, which he said provide fertile ground for enhanced cooperation.

“These similarities create opportunities to strengthen ties in areas such as trade and cultural exchange,” he added.

Touching on education ties between Malaysia and Qatar, Zambry said the collaboration focuses on institutional partnerships, student mobility and research exchange.

“Qatari students are studying in Malaysia, and Malaysia also has a campus in Qatar. There is strong potential for collaboration in technical and vocational education,” he said.

He added that Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has a campus in Qatar, marking a significant milestone in the countries’ education relations.

Zambry also praised Qatar’s achievements in education, noting its efforts to modernise and meet the demands of the present and future.

“This type of exchange will help boost cooperation and benefit students in both countries,” he said.

“Qatar is moving in the right direction. Malaysia looks forward to working together to produce more skilled talents for both nations,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, which began May 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, continues on Tuesday with the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

These high-level dialogues bring together leaders from member states to deliberate on regional developments and chart the future direction of the regional grouping.