Queen attends UTM Royal Intellectual Forum

JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today attended the Royal Intellectual Forum at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, Her Majesty, who is also UTM Chancellor, was received by Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor, the university’s Pro-Chancellor.

The forum, themed ‘Technology with a Soul, Civilisation with Dignity: Inspiration of Islamic Wisdom in the Digital Innovation Era’, highlighted the role of youth as future leaders, stressing the need for both digital literacy and strong values.

“Technology is seen not merely as a tool for entertainment, but as a medium to create sustainable solutions, strengthen identity and build a civilisation of integrity,” the post said.

During the event, Her Majesty launched the Johor Protocol Book, authored by Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli as a reference for official ceremonies in the state.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also witnessed the presentation of adjunct professor appointment letters at UTM’s Academy of Islamic Civilisation to Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) Research Management director Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifuddeen Shaikh Mohd Salleh.

Before departing, Her Majesty viewed an exhibition of UTM innovations including holograms, virtual reality and an e-Braille Quran.