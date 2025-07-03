Queen graces breaking-of-fast event with single mothers, orphans

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced a breaking-of-fast event with single mothers and orphans at Istana Negara tonight.

Held at the Main Banquet Hall, the event was attended by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Also present were Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim, Social Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department director Hanifuddin Roslan and Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ) chief executive officer Hishamuddin Abdul Rahim.

During the event, Her Majesty presented contributions through the YRZSNJ to single mothers and orphans from Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

They included 60 single mothers who are beneficiaries of JKM and Persatuan Usahawan Muslimah Johor, as well as 240 orphans from Darul Kifayah, Pertubuhan Rahoma Darul Fakir Malaysia, Persatuan Kebajikan An-Najjah Malaysia, Yayasan Anak-Anak Yatim Wardatul Jannah, Asrama Kasih Serendah of the Poverty Eradication Foundation (YBK), and Rumah Kasih Harmoni.

The Queen also presented contributions to 20 students from Maahad Tahfiz Dhiya Ul Islah, Kampung Semarak.

Earlier, Her Majesty attended a Ramadan tazkirah programme and performed the Maghrib prayer in congregation, led by Istana Negara religious officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh, at the Main Surau of Istana Negara.