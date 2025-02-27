Rahmah Ramadan bazaar at 95 locations nationwide

KUANTAN: A total of 95 locations have been identified as sites for the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (RRB) nationwide, including six in Pahang, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said the RRB would be held, among others, to provide a choice of iftar meals at a more affordable price, with a special focus on Rahmah Menu food which will be sold at RM5 and below.

“We will also provide subsidy for rental of the bazaar site to reduce the business costs of those involved,“ she told a press conference after the opening of a supermarket in Indera Mahkota here today.

She said the RRB in Pahang are Mahkota Square, I’m Jerantut Town (Jerantut), Temerloh Jaya Park (Temerloh), Muadzam Shah (Rompin), Kerayong Square (Bera) and Raub Town (Raub).

In another development, Fuziah said the ministry does not have the authority to take action against quarters, including wholesalers and retailers, who sell a mixture of imported and local rice to consumers.

She said the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.