Rantau Panjang ICQS records 37,413 border movements in five days

PASIR MAS: The Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang recorded a total of 37,413 border movements between September 12 and 16.

Deputy commander of the Rantau Panjang Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) Bakri Sulaiman stated that 16,704 of these movements were inbound, while 20,709 were outbound.

He noted that the daily average for people entering and exiting the Rantau Panjang ICQS typically ranges from 3,000 to 4,000.

“However, on September 13, which was a Saturday, we recorded 2,903 entries and 4,384 exits,” he told reporters.

Bakri added that the number of exits further increased to 4,648 on Sunday, September 14.

He attributed the significant rise in border movements to the school holidays and the Malaysia Day public holiday.

Bakri confirmed that AKPS, along with other security agencies, will continue to strengthen control measures to ensure smooth operations and visitor safety at the checkpoint. – Bernama