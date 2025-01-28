Rapid KL On-Demand to introduce four new routes on Feb 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, the operator of Rapid KL bus services and MRT feeder buses, will introduce four new routes for its Rapid KL On-Demand service starting Feb 1.

In a statement today, the company said the four new routes are T650B (Taman Desa-Jalan Klang Lama), T850B (Bangsar LRT-Taman Bandaraya), T512B (Putrajaya Sentral MRT-Precinct 11) and T250B (Taman Genting Setapak-Setapak).

“The T850B (Bangsar LRT-Taman Bandaraya) and T512B (Putrajaya Sentral MRT-Precinct 11) routes will be directly connected to the Rapid KL rail services. This integration is crucial for enabling Rapid KL users to continue their journey with the rail and bus network.

“Meanwhile, the T650B (Taman Desa-Jalan Klang Lama) and T250B (Taman Genting Setapak-Setapak) routes will operate using bus lanes along Jalan Klang Lama and Jalan Genting Kelang, allowing passengers to continue their journey on the Rapid KL buses and vice versa,” the statement read.

In the same statement, Rapid Bus acting chief executive officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said the new service would reduce passengers’ average waiting time.

“We will continue to maintain Rapid KL bus services in these areas, and the new Rapid KL On-Demand service will support bus accessibility with more dynamic stops. The average waiting time will also be shorter, around 10 minutes,” he said.