Raya cards still the king’s choice for festive greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite advances in communication technology, including mobile phones for sending Aidilfitri greetings, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, continues to uphold tradition by sending physical Hari Raya greeting cards.

In a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim was seen signing Aidilfitri cards, which will be sent to selected recipients.

According to the post, this annual tradition holds a special place in His Majesty’s heart, as it evokes memories of the time before the advent of modern communication technology.

“In those days, there were no mobile phones, no SMS, no WhatsApp, and so on.

“This is how we used to communicate - by sending cards, writing heartfelt greetings, and signing them,” said His Majesty, reminiscing about the meaningful tradition of the past.