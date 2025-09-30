Reading vital for national unity and development, says deputy minister

KUCHING: Reading must continue to be nurtured as a culture, especially among the younger generation, to cultivate critical thinking, intellectual resilience and a united, progressive society.

Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy said that books serve as a unifying tool, as reading enables people to understand history, appreciate the aspirations of other communities, and foster respect across races and cultures.

She stated that in a multiracial society like Malaysia, reading plays a vital role in broadening minds and fostering understanding among communities.

Saraswathy emphasised that reading should be regarded as a basic necessity for national unity and social cohesion that drives the country’s development.

She made these remarks at the launch of the Karnival Baca Perdana and Sarawak Book Fair 2025 at The Hills here today.

The programme, running from September 27 to October 5, is organised by the National Unity Ministry through the National Library of Malaysia in collaboration with the Sarawak State Library to promote reading culture.

Saraswathy stressed that in today’s digital era, where information is abundant, young people who read regularly are better able to assess, filter and understand issues.

She noted this makes them less vulnerable to fake news or rhetoric that could undermine national unity.

She said reading is not merely a personal habit but a national investment in developing quality human capital.

This approach aligns with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration that places knowledge as the foundation of national progress.

The event, officiated by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, features book exhibitions and sales, author sessions, intellectual forums, as well as art and craft demonstrations to attract the public from all walks of life. – Bernama