PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has set two major priorities for this year - reforming the national rice and padi industry and increasing productivity in the ruminant sector, particularly beef and buffalo meat production.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the rice and padi industry reforms aim not only to ensure self-sufficiency in the local rice supply but also to modernise the sector with sustainable, competitive, and eco-friendly approaches.

“Our primary focus is on rice because rice consumption in Malaysia is on the rise, driven largely by foreign workers from countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Indonesia, who rely heavily on rice as their staple food.

“As rice demand grows, we must increase paddy production to achieve a national self-sufficiency level of 71 per cent, compared to the current 56 per cent. However, challenges such as recent floods and prolonged droughts have further affected yields,” he told the media after delivering his address at the KPKM 2025 New Year Mandate Ceremony today.

To enhance competitiveness, improve farmers’ welfare, and ensure a secure rice supply, he said KPKM has outlined four key strategies.

The four strategies are upgrading irrigation infrastructure within and outside designated granary areas, developing new granary zones in Sabah and Sarawak, redeveloping abandoned padi fields nationwide, and restructuring the rice and padi value chain.

Under the irrigation infrastructure component, Mohamad emphasised the importance of upgrading facilities to improve water supply to padi-growing regions.

“Priority must be given in the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) to address irrigation issues comprehensively across all padiy-growing areas in the country.

“I urge the (ministry) Secretary-General (Datuk Seri Isham Ishak) to ensure these challenges are resolved effectively through funding allocations under RMK-13,” he said.

Regarding the development of new granary areas in Sabah and Sarawak, Mohamad said discussions with the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah need to be intensified to establish new granary areas.

“The Joint Cooperation Committee between KPKM and the Sarawak Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development, along with the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Industry, must convene more regularly to develop the best strategies for establishing these granary areas,” he said.

On abandoned paddy fields, Mohamad said KPKM would identify such areas nationwide, particularly in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, for redevelopment.

Under the restructuring of the rice and padi value chain system, Mohamad said he plans to present proposals to the Cabinet this year, including on Padiberas Nasional Bhd’s role and rice pricing restructuring.

“I fully understand the grievances of our padi farmers regarding the floor price of paddy, which is deemed no longer relevant to current circumstances. Thus, I will bring a proposal to the Cabinet to ensure the welfare of farmers, all industry players, and the public benefits from it,“ he said.

On increasing ruminant productivity, Mohamad said KPKM would import more breeds from overseas to increase domestic meat production.

He explained that beef and buffalo meat are key agri-food commodities closely monitored by the government to ensure the country’s food security remains adequate and assured.

“However, this industry is not exempt from various issues and challenges, including the availability of grazing areas, livestock smuggling, access to quality feed, low birth rates, and the spread of diseases.

“To address these challenges, a Special Committee on Ruminant Industry Empowerment was established on Nov 22 last year. The main focus of this committee is to empower the national ruminant industry so it can grow more sustainably and competitively.

“This initiative involves several key aspects, such as increasing livestock populations to meet domestic needs, addressing smuggling issues that can jeopardise the country’s biosecurity, and strengthening breeding programmes to produce high-quality breeder and breeding cattle,” he said.

Mohamad said to ensure significant progress in these two main priorities this year, he stressed that high-impact engagement sessions and coordinated actions must be implemented without delay.

He emphasised that these steps are crucial to expediting on-ground efforts and ensuring that every planned initiative runs smoothly and effectively.

“Early, encouraging results must be shown to build confidence among all stakeholders in the ongoing efforts.

“I want every party involved to take full responsibility and focus their efforts so that these objectives can be achieved within the set timeframe,” he said.