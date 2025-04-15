KUALA LUMPUR: The reinvestigation into the death of the late Teoh Beng Hock is now in the final stages, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He said the investigation paper of the former assistant to a Selangor Exco was being completed and streamlined before being submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon.

“This is a limited investigation from a resource point of view because the case happened 15 years ago and there are also witnesses that we cannot re-interview.

“We also called the family (but) the family did not give good cooperation to streamline this investigation paper,“ he told reporters at a press conference at the Royal Malaysian Police Headquarters (PDRM) Bukit Aman, here today.

He said the use of three-dimensional (3D) scanner technology to reconstruct the scene to assist in the re-investigation of the case also produced limited findings and could not provide a clear picture of the location of Teoh was found dead.

“It cannot give a picture of the actual treatment in 3D because it requires input from witnesses. There are witnesses that we can’t find, there are witnesses who don’t want to come forward anymore. What the 3D scanner can provide that can be added in the investigation paper is a physics study involving the angle of the deceased’s fall,“ he said.

On Nov 21 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered the PDRM to complete the investigation into Teoh’s death within six months.

Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh (now a Court of Appeal judge) made the order after allowing an application for judicial review by Teoh’s parents against the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigation of the PDRM, the PDRM and the Malaysian government as the first to fourth respondents.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009 on the fifth floor of the Plaza Masalam building, Shah Alam after testifying at the Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the same building.

The deceased was the Political Secretary to the Seri Kembangan State Assemblyman (ADUN) Ean Yong Hian Wah who was then the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Local Government, New Villages Development and Illegal Factories Legalisation.

On Jan 5, 2011, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that Teoh’s death in 2009 was not due to suicide or murder and found that there was no third party in his death while on July 21, 2011, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Teoh’s death ruled that his death was a suicide.

On Sept 5, 2014, the Court of Appeal reversed the open verdict in Teoh’s death and ruled that his death was the result of an unlawful act by an unknown person or persons.