Retiree in Miri loses RM500k to online investment scam

MIRI: A private sector retiree in his 60s lost close to RM500,000 after falling victim to a fraudulent online investment scheme. The case was reported to the police after the victim realised he had been deceived.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, the retiree encountered an advertisement on Facebook in mid-May, promoting an investment opportunity under the name “Aleesya Stock Trading.” The suspect, posing as an investment supervisor, convinced the victim to join a WhatsApp group under the same name.

Lured by promises of high returns, the victim proceeded to transfer funds multiple times to accounts provided by the suspect. The total amount lost was approximately RM500,000. The victim only received about RM65,000 in supposed returns before realising the scam.

Police have issued a warning to the public, urging caution when engaging with investment offers on social media. Authorities advise verifying the legitimacy of such schemes before committing any funds. - Bernama