Rising obesity rates fuel surge in kidney disease

PETALING JAYA: Food is central to life in Malaysia, but excessive consumption of unhealthy food is fuelling a worrying rise in kidney failure cases.

In conjunction with World Kidney Day today, experts are calling for urgent action to address the increasing prevalence of obesity-related chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Malaysia.

Sunway Medical Centre consultant nephrologist and kidney transplant physician Prof Dr Wong Hin Seng warned that obesity alone – even in the absence of diabetes or hypertension – can cause irreversible kidney damage.

“The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 reports that 54.4% of Malaysians are overweight or obese, with over two million affected by non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

“In Malaysia, 56% of new dialysis cases are caused by diabetes, followed by hypertension at 30%, according to the Malaysian Dialysis and Transplant Registry 2023, highlighting a serious kidney disease concern,” he said.

Wong explained that obesity strains the kidneys through chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, increased blood pressure and insulin resistance, leading to protein leakage in urine, an early sign of kidney damage.

For those already struggling with obesity, kidney disease can go undetected for years, especially among young people.

The NHMS study also revealed that 84% of adults aged 18 to 24 are unaware they

have diabetes.

“Obesity increases the risk of CKD and accelerates its progression. When the kidneys are under constant stress, they fail faster,” he said.

“If you’ve been obese since childhood or your teenage years, the negative impact on your kidneys may already have started. You could be facing CKD by your 30s or 40s,” he said.

Wong attributed Malaysia’s rising obesity rates to major shifts in dietary habits and lifestyle choices.

He noted that traditional diets have increasingly been replaced by processed foods and sugary drinks, coinciding with a decline in physical activity.

“Kids used to play outside, but now screens dominate their lives. Adults are also leading more sedentary lifestyles, spending hours in front of computers or TVs,” he said.

Wong advised that early intervention against obesity, along with regular health screenings, can help prevent kidney disease.

Kidney function and urine protein tests can detect problems early, especially in those who are overweight or diabetic.

“By addressing obesity and prioritising kidney health, Malaysians can build stronger, healthier futures.

“Obesity isn’t just about weight – it’s about what it does to our organs, especially the kidneys.

“Our kidneys work 24/7, and it’s time we gave them the care and attention they deserve,” he said.