IPOH: A total of RM1 million has been allocated for the development of Kampung Temerlok in Trong, near Taiping, under the MADANI Adopted Village initiative carried out by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

MMEA director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the agency’s efforts now extend beyond maritime security, with a renewed focus on uplifting inland rural communities.

“Today, MMEA proves that our role goes beyond safeguarding the seas. We are also committed to serving the people through community-based programmes and targeted outreach efforts,” he said during the MMEA’s Qurban and Spiritual programme held in the village today.

Among the five key projects to be funded through the special allocation from the Finance Ministry is the construction and repair of the Sungai Tok Lin fishermen’s jetty, a vital economic lifeline for local fishermen.

Other projects include roof repairs at Al-Mahmudiah Religious School, refurbishment of the Flood Relief Centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Temerlok, maintenance and repair works at Masjid Al-Mahmudiah, and cleaning of the mosque grounds and the nearby Muslim cemetery.

Masjid Al-Mahmudiah also received two air-conditioning units, installed in its meeting room.

More than 150 MMEA personnel took part in a gotong-royong (communal work) with villagers to spruce up the village, mosque, and cemetery.

Mohd Rosli added that the agency also donated three cows for the Aidiladha sacrificial rites, with meat distributed to 200 residents, including senior citizens, single mothers, and underprivileged families.