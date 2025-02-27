JERLUN: Farmers across the country will receive a share of RM15 million in contributions from Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) to assist them in making early preparations for Ramadan and Syawal, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the contribution was part of the RM30 million allocation that Bernas had previously agreed to channel in support of the government’s efforts to safeguard the welfare of poor farmers.

“I have asked Bernas to assist the farmers and not political parties, considering that Bernas generates profits from the farmers. So, they had agreed to contribute RM30 million previously.

“We will disburse RM15 million first to the farmers to ease their burden in making early preparations for Ramadan and Syawal,“ he said while speaking at the Launch Ceremony of the Infrastructure Development Project to Support the Five-Seasons in Two Years Padi Cultivations Programme in the Muda Area Phase 1, near here, today.

The event was also attended by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Anwar said the assistance would be coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and Bernas in the near future.

On Feb 13, Anwar announced that corporate figure Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary had agreed to channel an additional RM30 million allocation to support the government’s efforts to safeguard the welfare of poor farmers.

Anwar was reported as saying that Syed Mokhtar conveyed his agreement when the Prime Minister contacted him following the announcement of the revised minimum purchase price for padi, set at RM1,500 per tonne.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government was always ready to listen to the grievances of farmers regarding various issues, including padi seeds and fertilisers, which were said to be of subpar quality, thus affecting rice yields.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) would also hold discussions with relevant parties, including farmers, to find solutions to the matter.