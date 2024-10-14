RM17.9b investments from China approved from 2023 until 1H2024 - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) are supervising investments of RM17.9 billion from China approved in the manufacturing sector from 2023 to the first half of 2024.

These investments involve 110 approved projects and will generate 14,343 job opportunities, MITI said on Parliament’s website today in response to Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) who asked MITI the amount of investment realised from the estimated RM170 billion investments in the trade and investment mission (TIM) to China last year, along with investment details.

“Of the total, 54 projects (49.1 per cent) with an investment of RM3.8 billion have been realised, creating 5,303 jobs.

“This is an encouraging achievement considering that the implementation of approved manufacturing projects usually takes 18 to 24 months to be realised, depending on the project’s scale and the current economic situation,“ he said.