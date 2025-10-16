RM2.4 billion allocated for federal road maintenance in Peninsula

SEREMBAN: The Works Ministry has allocated 2.4 billion ringgit this year for federal road maintenance in Peninsular Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that 1.3 billion ringgit had been utilised as of September for various maintenance works.

This includes 37 million ringgit allocated specifically for road safety infrastructure upgrades involving 109 projects.

He announced this during the CPC and allocation presentation ceremony for blackspot and pedestrian crossing projects.

Nanta emphasised that these projects enhance safety and comfort for federal road users while stimulating local economic activity.

The initiative involves more than 1,700 contractors and hundreds of workers indirectly.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to continuous improvement of federal roads across the peninsula.

The blackspot initiative aims to reduce accident rates at high-risk locations with an average effectiveness rate of up to 80%.

The LPKSI project ensures roads are user-friendly with pedestrian crossings near educational and healthcare facilities.

Nanta also mentioned a 2.6 billion ringgit allocation for new high-impact developments in Negeri Sembilan.

He urged state governments and local authorities to fully utilise the MYJalan portal for public convenience.

The portal has received over 40,000 complaints related to road and drainage damage.

The ministry remains committed to effective road development and maintenance initiatives.

These efforts align with the MADANI Government’s aspiration for a quality and sustainable road network. – Bernama