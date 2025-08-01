RM431m allocation to JPPKK to boost TVET development

PORT DICKSON: The government has allocated RM431 million, through development expenditure under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) for 2025, as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to the Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK), to fund 70 extension projects and 41 new initiatives.

Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) deputy secretary-general (Management and Development), Datuk Mohamad Azhan Md Amir, explained that the allocation aims to support the country’s vision of empowering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He added that the funds will be used for various projects, including the development of new campuses, land acquisition for future campuses, procurement of new equipment and replacement of outdated academic tools, as well as construction of additional buildings and upgrading of existing infrastructure. The allocation also covers programme development and digital transformation for polytechnics and community colleges (PolyCC), nationwide.

“In addition to the TVET development allocation, there is also RM41.6 million earmarked for upgrading projects, which includes the refurbishment of outdated facilities. These upgrades will involve 36 polytechnics and 106 community colleges,” he said.

“An allocation of RM5 million has been set aside for the development of disabled-friendly infrastructure in each polytechnic and community college, to ensure that no students are marginalised, providing a conducive learning environment for students with special needs,” he said, after officiating the presentation of the 12MP 5RP 2025 notification letter and launching the 10-Year PolyCC Development Plan (2026-2035), at Port Dickson Polytechnic, today.

Also present was the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department (KPPK) director-general, Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Azhan said that the PolyCC 10-Year Development Plan (2026-2035) is a crucial step towards transforming polytechnics and community colleges into world-class TVET centres of excellence, through the ‘9 Big Plans’.

He explained that the focus of the ‘9 Big Plans’ includes comprehensive strategies, particularly in the development of sustainable TVET programmes, provision of modern and conducive spaces, acquisition of advanced equipment to support cutting-edge technological developments and enhancement of lecturer competencies.

“In addition, the plans will offer a structured platform for research, development, and innovation, aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth without compromising the environment,” he said.

The plans also reflect JPPKK’s commitment to ensuring that PolyLYCC remains relevant, competitive, and capable of meeting the demands of the evolving industry, particularly in emerging sectors such as AI, digital technologies, oil and gas, and more.