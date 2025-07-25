RM44.83 mln spent on farm road repairs in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) has allocated RM44.83 million for the repair of 131 farm roads in Sabah and Sarawak between 2022 and June 30, 2025.

The ministry confirmed that 92 projects in Sabah covered 164.8 kilometres of farm roads, costing RM29.97 million.

Meanwhile, 39 projects in Sarawak spanned 90 kilometres, with expenditures reaching RM14.86 million.

“These projects have benefited oil palm, rubber, cocoa, and pepper smallholders in both states,” KPK stated in a written parliamentary reply.

The response addressed a query from Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) regarding support for plantation sector infrastructure.

Additionally, KPK has submitted a proposal under the special project initiative to the Ministry of Economy, aiming to secure further funding for farm road repairs under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“KPK remains attentive to the plights of smallholders in the agricommodity sector nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak, who face difficulties transporting their crops when the farm roads are damaged,” the ministry added. - Bernama